Alex Andreu

ipsofacto icon v.1.6

Alex Andreu
Alex Andreu
  • Save
ipsofacto icon v.1.6 icon prototype
Download color palette

This is an earlier version. I still like it somehow.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Alex Andreu
Alex Andreu

More by Alex Andreu

View profile
    • Like