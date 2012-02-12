Matt Rosno

iPhone Radio App

ios iphone radio music ui
Here's a first look at a music-playing app that I'm designing. At this point I'm looking for feedback on the colors, specifically the dark theme and the wood texture that I'm using for the nav bar and the recent playlist shelf.

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
