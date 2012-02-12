Sharon Brener

Beige

Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
  • Save
Beige pattern fun quick vintage
Download color palette

Kinda like where this is going. Of course it doesn't work at all for what I'm supposed to be working on, but maybe a good background for something down the line.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sharon Brener

View profile
    • Like