Wilson Semilio

My Signature

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
  • Save
My Signature stamp signature letters typography jmn
Download color palette

A signature is an interesting thing. Like you, it develops, changes shape, improves. I've been improving my personal signature my entire life, and this is how it looks now. I'm going to make a stamp out of this version.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio

More by Wilson Semilio

View profile
    • Like