Nathan Walker

Eric

Nathan Walker
Nathan Walker
Hire Me
  • Save
Eric portrait eric hoffman
Download color palette

So this is a portrait I did for a school assignment. Wanted to stray away from the normal candidates like Obama and so on. Hope you don't mind Eric.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Nathan Walker
Nathan Walker
Designer & frontend developer
Hire Me

More by Nathan Walker

View profile
    • Like