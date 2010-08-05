Dave Rupert

Pixel Perfection

Working on a Paravel+Yaron project. Trying to get everything down to the pixel. The left side is photoshop, the right side is the browser using mostly CSS. Pretty pleased with how close this is getting. Now to make those rounded buttons a little bit bigger...

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
