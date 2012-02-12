Anton Shineft

some project logo

Anton Shineft
Anton Shineft
Hire Me
  • Save
some project logo logo vintage pattern side round
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Anton Shineft
Anton Shineft
UI, web, apps, ǝsuǝs uoɯɯoɔ
Hire Me

More by Anton Shineft

View profile
    • Like