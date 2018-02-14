🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This frame grab is from the opening title sequence of a short film I wrote and directed called "Little President," in which a one-year-old toddler (played by my son) is the leader of the free world. I provided creative direction for the title card; it was designed and animated by my post-production guru friend Michael Fernandez.
www.littleprez.com