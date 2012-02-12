Kishan Patel

Red Wildcat

Kishan Patel
Kishan Patel
  • Save
Red Wildcat wildcat sports logo mascot vector
Download color palette

I made this for fun/practice, from one of my sketches, really loving the lines in this one. Not enough "action" though :\

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Kishan Patel
Kishan Patel

More by Kishan Patel

View profile
    • Like