Justin Palmer

Menu Accessory Madness

Justin Palmer
Justin Palmer
  • Save
Menu Accessory Madness tender
Download color palette

A few tweaks to Chris's accessory icons. Rebound is the right-most set.

D033aba4edb01e0cda4949a0e025c317
Rebound of
Tender - Admin - Sidebar hover states
By Chris Rhee
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2010
Justin Palmer
Justin Palmer

More by Justin Palmer

View profile
    • Like