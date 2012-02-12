Filibaba Logo

Filibaba is the company that my girlfriend Jenny & her brother Viktor co-founded with me to be able to release Veggie Meals. This logo is really not as polished as I'd like, but it's a start.

Filibaba's mission is to delight users with tasteful, finely crafted digital services. We want the logo to feel playful and relate to food. Filibaba comes from the swedish expression "mums filibabba" which sort of means "yummy". Visually, It's sort of a combo between Toca Boca and Amazon.

I'd be happy to hear any suggestions on how to make it better!