Animated - Camera lens/objective icon process.

Just wanted to share this lens icon design ill be using in iPhone/iPad design im making, and also this will be used in same app icon.
All is made in PS with shapes and layer styles, so its resizable at almost any size with out losing any detail. :)
Im sorry for bad quality of animation, but im restricted at 256 colors since its animated GIF, but still here you can take a look at finished icon at full size at high quality.
http://cl.ly/E9Qr