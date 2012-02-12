Marc Cybe

The CMYK Pigments

Marc Cybe
Marc Cybe
  • Save
The CMYK Pigments cmyk pigments character cybirds vector
Download color palette

All good things come by threes. Here's my 3. shot. If you do print jobs you know these 4 guys.
Cool Charly Cyan
Magic Manni Magenta
Yawning Yack Yellow
Krazy Kurt Key

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Marc Cybe
Marc Cybe

More by Marc Cybe

View profile
    • Like