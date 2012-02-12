David Lanham

Clear

David Lanham
David Lanham
  • Save
Clear clear realmac impending todo icon ios iphone
Download color palette

Icon design for Clear, we tried our hardest to avoid a checkmark, but in the end it's just too iconic so we designed it to play off the heat map and simplicity of the UI. Release date is the 15th, so it'll be here soon!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
David Lanham
David Lanham

More by David Lanham

View profile
    • Like