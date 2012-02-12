Yahnyinlondon

Cheese Notes - Prior to Adding Colour

Yahnyinlondon
Yahnyinlondon
  • Save
Cheese Notes - Prior to Adding Colour illustration hand-drawn marker-pen sketchnote
Download color palette

Some notes I made whilst attending the Neal's Yard Dairy Mountain Cheese Tasting. Just needed to add the heading and some colour.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Yahnyinlondon
Yahnyinlondon

More by Yahnyinlondon

View profile
    • Like