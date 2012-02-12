Pedja Rusic

Nyanko ˚ Sensei

Nyanko ˚ Sensei kawai cat neko koneko kompot pravi baba stara opajdara mislim stvarno dokle vishe miroslav misic lol i tako
Made a little icon of Nyanko Sensei from the anime "natsume yuujinchou" the cat was way too cute so I wanted to make an icon of him :3

Here's the .icns file » http://cl.ly/E8qG

Here's a bigger view » http://cl.ly/EAE7 (Changed the preview)

Video of the process https://vimeo.com/38475380

