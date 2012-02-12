Tomas Pasma

Another Sans-Serif Font

Tomas Pasma
Tomas Pasma
  • Save
Another Sans-Serif Font font sans-serif grotesk
Download color palette

This is a grotesk-like sans-serif font I'm working on every now and then. You can see some variations between the letters in this image. Two types of a's for example. Does the world need another sans-serif font? Will it ever be finished? Maybe not ...

Comments, tips or critique are always welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Tomas Pasma
Tomas Pasma

More by Tomas Pasma

View profile
    • Like