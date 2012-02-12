Website - Resolution dependent layouts

Andrea Fedi

I refined my portfolio making a nicer and simpler code which is valid for Mac, iPhone and iPad. If width is less than 700 px, the content will resize and show the mobile version of the site.

See live resizing the window at http://andreafedi.net/

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
