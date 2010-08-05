Alan Horne

Something new for comments

Something new for comments
Working on the design for my own personal blog, and was trying something a little new for the layout of posts. This would be only my 2nd WordPress site, so starting to push the design now.

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
