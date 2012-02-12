Lasse Salling

Cowgirl cowgirl 3d mentalray maya stylized female
Finished this tutorial by Antony Ward and Digital Tutors - a stylized cowgirl. Used Antony's base model, modeled the rest myself in Maya, rendered out in MentalRay and post was done in Photoshop. A lot of awesome fun this one!

http://pixelpirate.deviantart.com/art/Cowgirl-284621118

