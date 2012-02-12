Bene

Ski Wallpaper

Bene
Bene
Hire Me
  • Save
Ski Wallpaper ski cold weather winter blue light blue pattern
Download color palette

I made a wallpaper for different devices from a drawing i did some time ago.
You can download it here: http://www.bene.be/blog/comments/ski_wallpaper/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Bene
Bene
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bene

View profile
    • Like