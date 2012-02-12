Kelly Dyson

Aftermath

Kelly Dyson
Kelly Dyson
  • Save
Aftermath colour photoshop illustrator cintiq intros 3 illustration
Download color palette

An update on the rough I posted last night. Playing with colours, torn between a light and dark background.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Kelly Dyson
Kelly Dyson

More by Kelly Dyson

View profile
    • Like