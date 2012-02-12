One more, and some 64px

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Heres one more for the set, a relatively simple icon but I thought people could use it.
Oh and some 64px, I'm thinking of re-doing the camera/photos and weather. I'm not 100% happy with the text and the photos need a bit of love. (Also I need to make the arrows bigger in the bottom right icon).
Why do I always notice these things when I upload the thing to Dribbble? Ah well that's what the site is for, right? Critique from you guys and girls is welcome as always :3