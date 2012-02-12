Heydon Pickering

Pink Album Cover Dribbble

sleeve album experimental pink lp
Album cover.
Artist: The Skag Beetles
Album: The Pink Album (Everything You Need to Defy The Inevitable Decision to Purchase The Pink Album)
Composers: Destro Patel Esquire & The Pink Enigma

Reads: "17.4% Halal"

Listen on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=the+skag+beetles

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
