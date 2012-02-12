Julie Ann Horvath

Give Good Tweet

Julie Ann Horvath
Julie Ann Horvath
  • Save
Give Good Tweet toggle twitter slider
Download color palette

Taking a stab at a fancy twitter/share toggle. Inspired by Kerem's dope-ass-toggle.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Julie Ann Horvath
Julie Ann Horvath

More by Julie Ann Horvath

View profile
    • Like