Casper Hübertz

New ID - in progress

Casper Hübertz
Casper Hübertz
  • Save
New ID - in progress spoiledmilk spoiled milk wip in progress
Download color palette

Working on some new identity elements for my digital agency. It's still early stages, but I like to play around with shapes and shades. This one is based on cubes.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Casper Hübertz
Casper Hübertz

More by Casper Hübertz

View profile
    • Like