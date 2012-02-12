Ioan Decean

Te iubesc - I love you

Ioan Decean
Ioan Decean
  • Save
Te iubesc - I love you te iubesc love heart valentines nelutu decean photoshop illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Something for valentines :) painting made in photoshop, hearts made in illustrator

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Ioan Decean
Ioan Decean

More by Ioan Decean

View profile
    • Like