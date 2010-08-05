Phineas X. Jones

Lollapalooza

Phineas X. Jones
Phineas X. Jones
  • Save
Lollapalooza poster illustration photoshop painting
Download color palette

Yeah, so, as I hinted at previously, I did the poster for this year's Lollapalooza. It was easily the most work I've ever put into one image and educational in terms of bending Photoshop and Illustrator to my will.

Here's the whole Magilla.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2010
Phineas X. Jones
Phineas X. Jones

More by Phineas X. Jones

View profile
    • Like