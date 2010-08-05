Jeremy Olson

Skookum.com

Jeremy Olson
Jeremy Olson
  • Save
Skookum.com web website texture portfolio dark
Download color palette

Added a subtle blueish-gray texture as the main background. Used to be pure white. That subtle change made a HUGE difference—now it is a lot easier to focus on the content on the pure white background since it no longer competes with the main background.

Made a number of other subtle adjustments today but still needs some more work, especially in the detailed interactions, hovers, etc.

http://skookum.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2010
Jeremy Olson
Jeremy Olson

More by Jeremy Olson

View profile
    • Like