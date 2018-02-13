Birdie Fashion Store Accessories Product Page

Yo,

This is a new shot from me on the fashion e-commerce store called Birdie. Today, it is a Product Accessories page. As always, the key focus is of course on the CTA, which is both prominent and appealing.

My general objective with the design was to play with the geometry of layout, broken grid and whitespace.

I think it came out pretty stylish. Eager to hear your feedback!

Have a great week :)

Cheers!

