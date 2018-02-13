Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Birdie Fashion Store Accessories Product Page

Birdie Fashion Store Accessories Product Page anim categories concept e-commerce fashion gif girls grid interface shop ui ux
Yo,

This is a new shot from me on the fashion e-commerce store called Birdie. Today, it is a Product Accessories page. As always, the key focus is of course on the CTA, which is both prominent and appealing.

My general objective with the design was to play with the geometry of layout, broken grid and whitespace.

I think it came out pretty stylish. Eager to hear your feedback!

Have a great week :)
Cheers!

Product page still 2x
Rebound of
Birdie Store Product Page
Posted on Feb 13, 2018
