Katelyn Berkshire

Social Coffee House and Speakeasy Logo

Katelyn Berkshire
Katelyn Berkshire
  • Save
Social Coffee House and Speakeasy Logo cafe logo design cafe logo coffee house logo coffeehouse logo badge logo badge logo speakeasy coffee speakeasy logo coffee logo
Download color palette

Vintage yet modern badge logo for Social Coffee House and Speakeasy. Client wanted something that represented the two sides of the business- socializing over a warm cup of coffee in the morning, and socializing over drinks at night.

Katelyn Berkshire
Katelyn Berkshire

More by Katelyn Berkshire

View profile
    • Like