Insurance App Build 21

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Guys! This is anther dribbble shot I've taken from one of our insurance product design use cases, and something that's going live soon. I hope you like it 🙂. Don't forget to check out the attached @3x version. I'll upload more shots afterwards.
Thanks for viewing/liking my shots 🙏🏻
Let me know what you think and Press L to show some 💖
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖