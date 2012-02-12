Ray Stone

Hydraulic - Gauge 3

Sunday can be so good for putting a dent in those personal projects. So close to finishing this now. Thinking of employing the term 'gauge' as a fancy way of labelling the weights, and in keeping with the whole hydraulic theme.

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
