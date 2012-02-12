Cody Moiseve

Cateye Glasses

Cody Moiseve
Cody Moiseve
Hire Me
  • Save
Cateye Glasses cateye glasses vintage illustration realistic reflection
Download color palette

Never done any semi-realistic illustration design, so I thought I would take a crack at it. Pretty happy but want to explore it more!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Cody Moiseve
Cody Moiseve
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cody Moiseve

View profile
    • Like