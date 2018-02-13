Ryan Foose

MiLB Copa de la Diversión

MiLB Copa de la Diversión metal logo sports baseball milb trophy
Minor League Baseball announced the launch of "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Full Article: http://atmilb.com/2EkY7uO
All Designs/Caps: http://atmilb.com/2pqJtIY

Posted on Feb 13, 2018
