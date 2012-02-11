Devon Henderson

New sketchbook

New sketchbook lettering name drawing pen flowy cursive leaves ecosystem sketchbook
Picked up a new sketchbook today while at Barnes & Noble from Ecosystem. Did this quick doodle in the front of the book (the grey leaves are printed in the cover already). I've been so busy with client work that even this little doodle freed the boundaries on my brain a bit :) Gotta love sketching!

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
