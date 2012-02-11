Taylor Cohron

Practice Button metal chrome practice lights ui skeumorphs
100% vector button, I made it in about 10 minutes using PS, trying to work on my skills in translating physical UIs to digital. What do you all think? Also, the button is off for anyone wondering.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
