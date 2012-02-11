Noah Jacobus

Monogram, mark III

Noah Jacobus
Noah Jacobus
  • Save
Monogram, mark III grainy monogram logo type
Download color palette

More progress on my personal monogram, giving the letters a little more character. One-color and shaded versions.

14d1a77405b0dc8def3d55ac7f613a20
Rebound of
Monogram Revision
By Noah Jacobus
View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Noah Jacobus
Noah Jacobus
Icon & illustration sommelier 🍷

More by Noah Jacobus

View profile
    • Like