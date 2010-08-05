Gareth Botha

Frozen drinks

Frozen drinks red blue photoshop illustration layout merchandising point of sale
Point of sale merchandising concept for frozen drinks. The background ice texture was painstakingly made from scratch - I'm thrilled with the way it came out though :) Hard to see in this, but the colors are reflecting on the ice too.

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
