Gina Mabry

Personal Blog Site Design

Gina Mabry
Gina Mabry
  • Save
Personal Blog Site Design design blog tumblr website
Download color palette

My blog/Tumblr site is an ongoing project. I am constantly tweaking the design and adding new items as I go.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Gina Mabry
Gina Mabry
Like