Smooth UI Kit (Updated with PSD download)

Smooth UI Kit (Updated with PSD download) smooth clean ui user interface kit psd vector button photoshop buttons previous next cancel tooltip tag tags search box slider checkbox radio on off switch gui ux tick cross search button free resource
Update: You can now download this here: http://www.icondeposit.com/design:52

This includes everything you see here: buttons, on/off switches, tags, a slider, checkboxes, radio buttons, a tootip and more. Everything is entirely vector so it will be easy to scale to any size. This even includes a custom pattern of one of my backgrounds that everyone seems to like so much.

