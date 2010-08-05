Zach McNair 👋

Black Dove

Zach McNair 👋
Zach McNair 👋
  • Save
Black Dove grain faces you recognize music you will love album cover design
Download color palette

A taste of a cover I'm working on for a band you've definitely heard of.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2010
Zach McNair 👋
Zach McNair 👋

More by Zach McNair 👋

View profile
    • Like