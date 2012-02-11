Kelly Dyson

Aftermath

Kelly Dyson
Kelly Dyson
portrait photoshop cintiq illustration rough
My first post... probably should have been something more flashy, but this is what I am actually working on. It's a detailed rough for an illustration for the cover of a weekend newspaper magazine supplement.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Kelly Dyson
Kelly Dyson

