Zach Fuhr

Liftoff v2

Zach Fuhr
Zach Fuhr
  • Save
Liftoff v2 logo
Download color palette

second concept for liftoff. As always feel free to give feedback, it is always much appreciated. Cheers.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Zach Fuhr
Zach Fuhr

More by Zach Fuhr

View profile
    • Like