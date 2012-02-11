Ricky Linn

K

Ricky Linn
Ricky Linn
  • Save
K vector typography k
Download color palette

I had the great privilege of being invited to be on TypeFight and this was my first go at it. But I've killed this direction. My final submission won't look anything like this.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Ricky Linn
Ricky Linn

More by Ricky Linn

View profile
    • Like