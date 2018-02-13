Still Life—Motion Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi all,
here is another interaction concept for Still Life—the Dutch Retrospective exhibition. Experimenting with motion for scrolling and bigger picture preview.
Let me know your thoughts.
