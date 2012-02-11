Grid UI Set (HTML/CSS)

A few guys chatted me up to make the UI Set available. So here it is. I made up some simple code to frame it and hosted the whole thing on GitHub. So, everybody who wants to, go grab the code and use it as you whish: https://github.com/starburst1977/Grid-UI-Set.

This stuff is HTML/CSS (preprocessed with LESS). Planing on making the code more readable (cleaning up, make better comments, etc.) the next days. And as the project advances I will try to update this set asap. Could become a nice personal project actually.

Hope you like. Go and do something awesome with it.