Chris Lee

iTunes Redux

Chris Lee
Chris Lee
  • Save
iTunes Redux itunes ui music album
Download color palette

What if iTunes and Front Row had a child? You'd get this, a compact redesign of iTunes with a larger focus on the currently playing track. Artist images served on the fly via last.fm.

Full view: http://drp.ly/1u9U8U

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2010
Chris Lee
Chris Lee

More by Chris Lee

View profile
    • Like