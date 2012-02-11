Rickard Aronsson

Spotify

Rickard Aronsson
Rickard Aronsson
  • Save
Spotify spotify mac icon theming candybar
Download color palette

I did this just for fun and practice! I usually never do 512x512 icons so this is just a test! I dont think its that bad! You can view the whole picture here http://cl.ly/E7qF and use it if you like! Looks pretty ok in the dock (mac)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Rickard Aronsson
Rickard Aronsson

More by Rickard Aronsson

View profile
    • Like