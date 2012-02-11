JulienHe

Whiskers kit

Whiskers kit whiskers kit free illustrator
Hey, this is not really one of my job, but I did some whiskers today and I give it to you for free, maybe you'll use it in a creation :).

For downloading : http://da-ha.be/#!/whiskers-kit/

Hope you'll like it.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
